Lazy Branch Farms in Lebanon has central to Terry Hubbard’s family for more than 100 years.
“It’s the heart of the family,” Terry Hubbard’s wife, Sandy Hubbard, said. “When (Terry’s) dad passed away, he was bound and determined that it would still go on, just like his dad wanted to.”
Terry Hubbard added, “My great-grandfather bought this property in 1879, 144 years ago. He paid $800 for 52 acres, and he farmed it his lifetime. Then, he passed it down to my grandfather, which is the second generation.”
Next week, the farm that Terry Hubbard’s great-grandfather passed down to his grandfather will be inducted as a century farm.
Across the state, there are nearly 2,100 certified century farms. In Wilson County alone, there are more than 100.
To become certified as a century farm, a farm must be continuously owned and operated by the same family for 100 years. The farm must also have uninterrupted annual production.
The farm was passed down to Terry Hubbard’s parents, Rachel and Joe Hubbard. When Terry Hubbard and his three siblings inherited the farm, they were the fourth generation to own the property on Coles Ferry Pike.
“When my father passed away, the four of us became co-owners,” Terry Hubbard said. “I was the caretaker for probably 20 years. I took care of the farm and kept it clean and kept paying it off, and so, we decided that we wanted to try to purchase the farm. So, in 2018 we were able to negotiate and purchase the farm from my siblings. Then, we decided we want to move down here because we lived in town.”
Since then, Terry and Sandy Hubbard have built a house and a pole barn on the property.
Of course, it isn’t the first time that Terry Hubbard has called Lazy Branch Farms home. He grew up there.
“I remember, when I was small, we had a milk cow, and we had beef cattle, and we had chickens and large gardens,” Terry Hubbard said. “My mother canned (food) and quilted. She was a member of a community club up here. It’s called the Oakland Clubhouse, and it’s still up there. She was a big member of that, and she was a seamstress and sewed all the clothes. Then, we (the siblings) were all in 4-H, and we would enter the crops and the things that we had here on the farm in the fair and in 4-H.”
They’ve lived on the property for the last two years.
“It’s peaceful, very peaceful,” Sandy Hubbard said. “We lived on Maple Hill Road, right where it’s real busy for 39 years. When we moved out here, it’s been like going up on a mountain somewhere. Having that peace and tranquility, it’s freeing.”
The farm has produced several different types of goods since Henry Trice began working the land in the 19th century.
“There’s been cattle in my lifetime, and my grandfather had chickens and pigs and cattle and, of course, hay and different crops and things like that,” Terry Hubbard said. “In the past, there’s been cattle and pigs and chickens, and my grandfather was a beekeeper. But right now, since we bought it, all we do is the hay.”
Until Terry Hubbard began the process of registering Lazy Branch Farm as a century farm, he didn’t know how far back his family’s history on the property went.
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Terry Hubbard said. “We are humbled, to be honest, very blessed and very humbled to be here. Like I said, we knew the farm had been in the family all these years, but you don’t realize it until you start digging back in history and finding out who your great-grandfather and great-grandparents were and what they did and how much they had to have worked.”
Moving forward, the Hubbards want to share Lazy Branch Farm with their family.
“We don’t have children, but we’ve got lots of nieces and nephews,” Terry Hubbard said. “I’ve told them, when we leave this earth, we want somebody to step up and take this place and keep trying to keep it in the family for many more generations. It’s been in the family for 144 years. I’d hate to see it go away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.