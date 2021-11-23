Heather Young cried as she looked upon New York City.
However, it wasn’t the sheer size and wonder of the immense city that moved her to tears of joy.
Instead, it was what was lacking that led to a hopeless response.
“We would go into New York City, and I would cry when I saw the homeless,” the New Jersey native said. “I just didn’t know how to help.”
Young is quickly figuring it out though.
The current Lebanon resident plans to be reaching out on Thanksgiving Day, serving food for anyone who needs a meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Travel Inn in Lebanon.
“It was just a dream of mine,” Young said. “I just wanted to serve the unhoused. Being as I lived in Lebanon, I started to see the need all around. The Travel Inn in Lebanon heard about what we were doing. They said we were welcome to come serve if we wanted to.”
While she’s frequently delivering food and distributing meals to needy individuals in the area, Young normally doesn’t have a Thanksgiving service activity that she takes part in.
“I don’t have any family here,” Young said. “It’s just my immediate family. I normally don’t serve on Thanksgiving. They (other groups) all come out of the woodworks on Thanksgiving. I’m like, ‘I’ll come the next day’ … but Lebanon is my town. I want to do something special for them. I don’t want anybody sitting in their car on Thanksgiving. I want them to know they can come have a meal and something that is special for them.”
As joyful as they may be for some individuals, Young realizes that the holidays can be a difficult time for many.
“Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s not the warm and fuzzy and unicorns … it’s a lot of trauma for a lot of people,” Young said. “There’s circumstances out of their control. I can’t fix your problem … but I’m here to listen and to love on you. We can’t fix it, but I think being real with people and just being there if they want to talk — or if they don’t want to talk — that it’s good that they can come there and be with us.
“It’s not a photo opp (opportunity). We just listen and do what we can. We just try to make the best of whatever situation we’re in.”
Young is the founder and president of All For Him Ministry, and despite the rare occurrence of assisting on Thanksgiving, she’s quite familiar with providing meals.
“We’ve built such a relationship with the people that come every Sunday, so I wanted to do something special,” Young said. “I just wanted to make a special meal for these people who come out every week.
“Everybody is cooking. We’re going to set it up and have all the fixins. My team members and others are just making something because they want to help.”
All For Him serves meals on Wednesdays and Sundays of each week.
“We invite everybody every week, anybody who wants a meal and conversation and to be loved on just to come,” Young said. “We have one gentleman who has a home who comes just to have conversation. He comes just to talk every week.”
The ministry began six years ago. However, ministering is nothing new to Young.
“My entire life, when I met my husband (John Young), I was volunteering at the prison for women,” Young said. “I was at the halfway house.
“My heart is to help people. This is all I know.”
For the first four years, Young was limited as far as how much time that she could commit.
“I had a full-time job, so I was basically just doing ministry on the weekends,” Young said.
However, two years ago, she took a leap of faith.
“Thank God my husband is supportive,” Young said. “Most people would have been like, ‘I don’t think so.’ My dream was to have a non-profit, and my dream was to do it full-time. I wanted to be able — when it comes to financial donations — to be able to sustain. I had to get to a place to where the monthly donations were going to be steady so that I could do this full-time. So, I had to get to a place where I was more secure before I gave everything up.
“It was a decision I had to come up with and pursue. We just went on faith. Every month, it has come through. It’s sacrificing a lot. I had a full-time job and health benefits. Giving that up to do something like this is incredible, but it’s so rewarding.”
That plunge into ministry didn’t come without skepticism from others.
“My own family, not my husband, but my father and my brother were like, ‘Heather, this is crazy,’ ” Young said. “They said, ‘You’re going to give up your full-time job for this?’ I said, ‘I’m going to follow my heart.’
“Now, they see where we’ve come from. Nobody is saying anything now.”
Confirmation of her decision has come in a variety of the ministry’s needs that have been provided.
All For Him has had two vans donated, refrigerators, a deep freezer, tables and chairs.
“It was a dream for the two vans,” the 47-year-old Young said. “I was grateful for one, much less two.
“We have a warehouse for half the cost of what it would have been. The financial monthly support nowadays is a blessing, with the way the economy is … but we can’t do what we do without those vans. It’s essential to have that. We’re lugging tables. We’re lugging food.”
The warehouse — which is located at 319 North College St. in Lebanon — is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Unhoused individuals can drop by the warehouse to get blankets, shoes, food bags, hygiene bags … as Young calls it, the “basic essentials to living on the street.”
“Or I’ll get a call about someone needing gas, and I’ll meet them at the Pilot (convenience store),” Young said. “We get to know a lot of the people in the community. So, we’ll get a phone call saying, ‘Do you have food or underwear?’ We’ll get those calls, and that’s how I know where to go during the week.”
Young will also visit certain areas on weekdays to leave essentials for individuals living in some of the Lebanon hotels.
“I leave food bags by the door,” Young said. “That’s a step above being homeless. I put them by everybody’s door where I know someone is staying.”
The organization also operates three blessing boxes in the area — one at the warehouse, one at Cruz Tire Service and another at the Travel Inn. All For Him built two of the blessing boxes — which Young says include “basic functional living items” — while the third was built by Friendship Christian School.
“We can’t be everywhere, so we wanted to have these boxes around,” Young said. “We do go through quite a bit of food in these blessing boxes.
“The owner (of the Travel Inn, Vinod Patel) has been so good. He buys stuff for the blessing box. He really is wanting to help people in this area.”
And while Young spends a wealth of time immersed in the ministry, she relies upon numerous volunteers in order to function.
“I have a Lebanon team of volunteers … I have a Nashville team of volunteers,” Young said. “I have volunteers from each area that I’m in.”
Young’s ministry actually started in Nashville and then spread to Lebanon.
“I started in Nashville until I saw the need here,” Young said. “I brought a (rolling) teacher cart and filled it with peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches and started giving them out in Nashville. I would wheel it down the street on my lunch break.”
Among those volunteers is the mother of two’s 11-year-old daughter, Ava.
“She’s been serving with me since she was 6 years old,” Young said. “She has heart for the homeless. They know her. They ask how she’s doing. She can walk the streets of Nashville and not have any trouble. She’s definitely my mini-me. She doesn’t care if they’re dirty. She’s not afraid to hug them. She high-fives them. They all have different stories, and I love that she sees them for how they are.”
However, Young’s daughter is not the only younger individual who volunteers. In fact, some of the students from Nashville’s Father Ryan High School volunteer in an attempt to fulfill service hours.
“We had an autistic child who needed to do service hours,” Young said. “He loved it so much that he stayed with us.
“I encourage kids to participate in this. I love getting kids down there. I want people to see people for people. Everybody has a story.”
Other volunteers can identify with some of the struggles of the individuals who All For Him encounters.
“We had a lady who had gone through rehab who wanted to be a part of this,” Young said.
Young is also aided by the secretary, Robert Gray, who has been with All For Him since it’s inception, and treasurer Anita Wollard operates the warehouse.
On Sunday mornings, there is a group of volunteers in the Nashville area who distribute food underneath the bridge at Joe’s Crab Shack and another group who go to the area known as the Hermitage camp, which consists of approximately 150 homeless individuals who stay together in small camps.
While those people are volunteering their time, many others voluntarily give of their resources.
“We live off of donations,” Young said. “We put a need out on Facebook. Then, they’ll donate it.”
Feeding Nashville donates 100 meals per week, which feeds all of the organization’s Nashville people.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church is among the organizations who donate meals for the hungry in Lebanon.
All For Him served 1,245 meals in October, which consists of all who were served in Lebanon and Nashville combined.
When All For Him began serving meals in Lebanon, it gave out four meals on its first day. On the first Sunday of November, All For Him served 89 meals in its normal area under the awning at the Travel Inn.
“I can’t believe we’ve come this far,” Young said.
Individuals needing assistance can call or text 615-308-1301, and they can also visit the All For Him web site at www.allforhimministry.org.
