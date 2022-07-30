We take so many things for granted in this great country of ours.

Did you know that in 1922 (less than 100 years ago), only 3% of the farms in the U.S. had electricity? Not until 1935, (just 83 years ago), with the formation of the Rural Electrification Administration, did electric power begin to become available on a grand scale for rural America.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

