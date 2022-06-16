Allen H. Barry, 68, of Lebanon passed away on June 13, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Addison and Elizabeth Barry; son, Jay Barry; sister, Harriet Bruce; brother, Henry Clay Barry; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Christian.
Allen is survived by: his wife of 35 years, Tina Christian Barry; daughter, Anna Barry; brother, James Addison “Jay” (Judee) Barry; father-in-law, Kenneth Christian; brother-in-law, Johnny Bruce; sisters-in-law, Becky (Allen) Jennings, Angie (Troy) Young; along with several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
He was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy, Middle Tennessee State University and Nashville School of Law.
He was a travel consultant and a member of the Assembly Church.
Visitation will be held at College Hills Church of Christ on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pastors Rusty Fletcher and Stan Edwards will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Ukraine
relief through Healing Hands International by visiting hhi.org/ukraine.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
