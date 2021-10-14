Tyler Allen has been hired as a business banker at Bank of Tennessee in Mt. Juliet.
“We are delighted to have Tyler join the Bank of Tennessee,” President of Middle Tennessee for Bank of Tennessee Chip Higgins said. “His experience, expertise and enthusiasm for serving clients beyond expectations make him a distinct presence in the market. We look forward to Tyler adding exceptional value in the market on behalf of Bank of Tennessee.”
Tyler Allen — a Mt. Juliet resident who earned an associate’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2005 — has 16 years of experience in the financial industry.
Allen also serves as vice chair for Habitat for Humanity Wilson Division Board and as an ambassador for the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.
“Supporting locally-owned businesses is my passion,” Allen said. “Having the opportunity to work for a locally-owned bank who provides resources and support tailored to fit the needs of businesses is really exciting and unique. I’m proud to be a part of the Bank of Tennessee team.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.