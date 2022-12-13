Alma Dean Caldwell Whited, 85, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at Wilson Manor in Lebanon, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in DeKalb County to Dawson Reed Caldwell and Mary Irene Bratten Caldwell.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Willie Whited, Jr.; grandsons, Jimmy Wayne Hodge, Jr., Josh Hodge; great-granddaughter, Alana Whited; sister, Reba Fox; and brother, Joe Caldwell.
She is survived by: her son, Randy (Vickie) Whited; daughters, Pam (Steve) Slagle, Gina (David) Cummings, Kim (Billy) Williams; grandchildren, Chad (Lauralee) Whited, Bradley (Heather) Whited, Jacob Hodge (Nicole Harris), Justin (Loni) Williams, Blake Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and a sister, Margie Whited.
Special thanks goes to the staff of Wilson Manor and Avalon Hospice.
Mrs. Whited was a retired nurse serving in the medical field for 52 years at McFarland Hospital & University Medical Center.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Alma Dean was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was a devoted Christian lady who enjoyed reading the Bible and spending time with her family.
Visitation was held on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Jeff Pratt will officiate the service. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Blake Williams, Justin Williams, Jacob Hodge, Payton Hodge, Chad Whited and Bradley Whited.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
