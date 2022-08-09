I truly believe that greens planted in the fall do better than when they are planted in the spring.
If they get enough size on them, you can have greens most of the winter. I remember picking collards in the middle of January two years ago.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 8:12 am
In Middle Tennessee, I have had the best luck planting greens the last couple of weeks of August. I try to hit them on a day when there is a definite chance of rain.
Try broadcasting the seed with a little sand and then gently rake soil over them. Depending on the heat and the chances of rain, you may have to help get them established the first couple of weeks of September. Typically, we get enough rain and the weather cools of enough for them to take off great.
When I’m talking about greens, I’m mostly thinking of collards, turnips, and mustard. There are many types of greens that we can grow successfully in the fall, including lettuce, spinach and even arugula.
I’m a fan of broadcasting greens over my entire garden, because in the spring, I can turn them back into the soil, adding back organic matter.
There are many cultivars of turnips, but the two main cultivars are Seven Top and Purple Top. If you just want the greens and no actual turnips, be sure to plant Seven Top. If you are a fan of both the turnip and the greens, plant Purple Top.
You either like turnips or you don’t. They can have quite a bite, and my wife is not a fan. We all have our faults though.
Collards are a mainstay in the South. There is nothing better than collards cooked with some bacon grease. They will generally form a larger and thicker leaf and may need to be thinned out some to get the larger leaves.
Mustard comes in so many colors and textures now that it’s unbelievable. Some of the newer cultivars like Golden Frills have frilly leaves. Green Wave mustard won an All-American selection award due its performance across the country. If you want something different, be sure to look for some of the red cultivars of mustard such as Red Splendor or Garnet Giant.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
