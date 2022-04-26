Sue Baines passed away on April 22, 2022, at age 84.
The funeral service, conducted by Rev. Terry Carver, is 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Butler Cemetery in Jackson County following the service.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Woodard, Tommy Woddard, Josh Woodard, Lucas Sevier, Sam Giles and Heath Daugherty. Honorary pallbearers are Jon Ward and Donnie Winfree.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Alta Sue Baines was born in Riddleton to Georgia Dixon Holmes and Simon Casper Holmes.
She worked as a tow-motor operator at Nissan.
Mrs. Baines is survived by: her husband, Finis Baines; sons, Wayne (Kay) Woodard, Ernie Wood; step-daughters, Donna Cook, Ann Lecorps; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Betty Whited, Estelle (Jimmy D.) Harp, Nancy (Robbie) Harp, Mary (Albert) Colwell, Judy (Jimmy) Lynch, Nora (Jeff) Parker, Linda (Norman) Webb, Herman Holmes; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her sons, Gary Woodard, Scotty Woodard; parents, Georgie and Casper Holmes; sisters, Ruth McClure, Mamie Marie McMahon, Sadie Irene Holmes; and brothers, Sammy Holmes, Herbert Juvy Holmes, James Holmes, Darrell Holmes, and Mark Howard Holmes.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
