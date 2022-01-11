Alvin “Snab” Sellars passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, at age 72.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars and Shawn Croninger, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment will be held in Sellars-Arnold Cemetery in Norene following the service.
Pallbearers include Shawn Croninger, James Lovens, Maxie Croninger, Richard Northcutt, Randy Likens and Don Ashworth. An honorary pallbearers is Lee Addison.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and then from 9 a.m. until the service begins on Wednesday.
Riley Alvin Sellars was born in Orlando, Florida, to Helen Ashworth Sellars and Riley Sellars.
He was a featherweight boxing champion and an 18-wheeler truck driver with the CB handle, Screamin’ Eagle.
He served in artillery in the United States Army during Vietnam, was also a drill sergeant, and was forever a military man.
He is survived by: his children, Robin Schlect, Michael Shane Sellars; grandchildren, Maria Schlecht, Natalie Schlecht, Gabriel Sellars; siblings: Debbie (Maxie) Croninger, Cindy Sellars, Peggy Northcutt, Wally (Sherry) Sellars, Mark Sellars; and nephews and nieces, Shawn Croninger, Nicole Northcutt, Spencer Northcutt, Tabitha Sellars, Paige Sellars and Avery Sellars.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Helen and Riley Sellars; brother, Jerry Sellars; grandchild, Wren Schlecht; and fur buddy, Little Bit.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.