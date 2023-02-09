Al Amburn passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, at age 73.
The family received friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The graveside service, conducted by Scott Moore, is at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sumner Memorial Gardens.
Alvis Lee Amburn was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Effie Mills and Elmer Amburn.
He served in the United States Army.
As a civilian, he worked as a truck driver.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses. He also enjoyed reading.
Al was in a ham radio club and enjoyed anything computers.
He is survived by: his children, Kim (Bill) Riggs, Kevin (Kim) A’Hearn; grandchildren, Nichole (Mark) Foley, Ashley (Brandon) Orwasky, Robert Riggs, Dakota Lashorn, Jaden Lashorn; sister, Mable Babbitt; niece and nephew, Jack (Sherry) Babbitt, Rebecca (Brian) Hatley; great-nephew, Jonathan Hatley; and great-grandson, Archie Foley.
He is preceded in death by: his son, Kieth A’Hearn; parents, Effie and Elmer Amburn; brother, James Amburn; and sister, Shirley Amburn.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
