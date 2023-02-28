Amanda Hood passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at age 39.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, individuals can make memorial donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, and/or the Amy Hood Adoption Endowment through the Tennessee Baptist Association website.
Amanda Gail Hood was born on Oct. 16, 1983, in Lebanon.
She was captain of her high-school dance team.
She loved her children, helping people, and drawing.
She is survived by: her husband, Aaron Hood; son, Aiden; daughter, Cloie; step-sons, Devin Hood, Gabriel Hood; her mom, Patricia Franklin; step-father, David Montgomery; her brother, Brian (Elizabeth) Walls; step-brothers, Bryan (Lisa) Montgomery, Tim (Joclyn) Montgomery, and Greg (Sally) Montgomery.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
