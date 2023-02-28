Amanda Gail Hood

Amanda Gail Hood

Amanda Hood passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at age 39.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

