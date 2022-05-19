Amanda Graves passed away on May 13, 2022, at age 37.
The funeral service, conducted by Keith Wilson and Paul Myers, is at noon on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens following the service.
Pallbearers are Matt Birchett, Tyler Rose, Scott Raymond, Brad Wilson, Brandon Webb and Todd Day. An honorary pallbearer is Michael Paige.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon.
Amanda Lynn Graves was born in Lebanon to Penny Lynn Martin and Harold Edward Graves.
She worked as a dietician.
She enjoyed being outdoors, especially kayaking, and playing and coaching softball.
But most of all, she was a proud mother.
She is survived by: a son, Jaxson Grisham; mother, Penny Graves; father, Harold (Vanessa Douglas) Graves; brothers, James (Stephanie Rose) Graves, Tyler Sircy; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Graves, and two sets of grandparents — Nora and Jim Martin and Jeanette and Joe Graves.
