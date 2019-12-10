A popular plant that we are seeing now at stores for Christmas is the Amaryllis. Amaryllis are actually known by the Latin name of Hippeastrum, which means horseman or knight. They are a bulb that is native mostly to South America. During the Holidays, people will force these to bloom during Christmas time because they have some of the largest blooms for a bulb. If they are properly taken care of, they can live for many years. We've heard of some instances where they are around 75 years old and still living.
Amaryllis need to be grown in a smaller pot, around 6-8" wide. When you plant the bulb into the pot you need to leave the neck out of the soil and not bury the neck. Burying the neck can sometimes cause the entire bulb to rot. The bulbs that we are able to buy from the stores should bloom the first year. There are two cycles need for an Amaryllis to bloom, one period of dormancy and one period of foliage. When your Amaryllis starts to flower at your home, you will notice that there will only be a naked stalk of flowers and no leaves. This is normal because the leaves come shortly after the bulb is finished flowering. You need to leaves the leaves and grow in a sunny window for a few months because the bulb will be storing energy for next year's flowers. After a few months you will notice the leaves turning yellow and it is beginning its period of dormancy. At this time, slowly reduce watering until all the foliage is dried up. The bulb can now be left in an area until it is used again the following winter.
The number one killer of all potted plants inside the home is water. It is not the lack of water; it is too much water. Be sure you are only watering as needed. You will also need to look for drainage holes in the container because not every container has holes in the bottom for drainage. This will help ensure that the bulb is not sitting in water.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
