Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.

The retail giant said on Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said that people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.

