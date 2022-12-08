NEW YORK — Amazon said last week that it had its biggest ever Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend, aided by a record number of consumers looking for deals online amid high inflation.

The e-commerce company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said in a news release that independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales.

