The rising cost of homes and rent can take its toll on anyone, especially a single mother of two, but a new Habitat for Humanity home build in Wilson County looks to end that for one local family.
Berut Befikadu is the widowed mother of two children, 7-year-old Berthy and 9-year-old Deangelo Davis, respectively. Her husband, Lee Davis, succumbed to a bout with COVID-19 last year, leaving behind Befikadu and the children.
Since she moved to the United States in December of 2013, she and her family have lived in the same two-bedroom Antioch apartment, where rent continues to increase each year.
Keeping up with rent as a couple was hard enough, but now, doing so on her own was becoming too challenging. She remarked that they could use more space and the stability of a fixed monthly housing cost.
“The rent is very expensive,” Befikadu said. “Having a Habitat home is less stressful.”
Before immigrating to the United States, Befikadu was a nurse in her native Ethiopia.
She is optimistic about the opportunity that home stability will provide her to resume that career as a nurse here in the United States. Once she and her family move into their new home, she plans to take online classes to earn her nursing certification.
However, for now, Befikadu will continue to hold down her job with New Horizons, a job that she has had for the past five years.
New Horizons is a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by advocating for their rights and dignity, providing person-centered services and programs, and ensuring their independence through meaningful work, living conditions, and access to the community.
Befikadu currently works as a direct-support professional providing care for clients in the organization’s day program.
“We take them out into the community and help with shopping and other recreational activities,” Befikadu said. “I enjoy my job and get big blessings.”
Habitat for Humanity offers instructional classes for new homeowners to learn financial literacy and money-management techniques, in addition to general maintenance, repair and upkeep of the home.
“The Habitat classes are very good,” Befikadu said. “I am learning a lot about saving money.”
A friend of Befikadu from work recommended that she apply for the Habitat build, although she wasn’t sure she would get it.
“One of my friends is a Habitat homeowner,” Befikadu said. “She has a nice house and a dependable mortgage and encouraged me to apply. I am very grateful and so excited to be in the Habitat program.”
The build represents the 90th construction for the Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. The home is on Green Street in Lebanon, near multiple other Habitat for Humanity projects. It is also the 11th build sponsored by the Dugan Family Foundation, 10 of which have been in Wilson County.
Wilson County Habitat for Humanity community relations manager Veronica Anderson called the Dugan Foundation’s contributions to the local community and affordable homeownership “immeasurable.”
