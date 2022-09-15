During the month of August, the Mid Cumberland and Upper Cumberland regions of Tennessee experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, which includes rural areas such as Trousdale and Macon Counties, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

Throughout August, the highest number of reported new cases occurred during the week of the Aug. 14-20, with Aug. 18 being the day that showed the highest numbers in the area.

