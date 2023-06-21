One of my favorite things about fall is that the pumpkin stands that will be selling on the sides of the road.
There are hundreds of types of pumpkins on the market today, and I’m sure you can find one that will fit your style.
The middle of June is the ideal time to plant pumpkins if you want pumpkins for the Halloween season. If you plant them too early, then you may have pumpkins a month too early. Most pumpkins will mature between 90 and 120 days from planting, so be sure and read the maturity date on your pumpkin cultivar.
With the diversity of pumpkins, be sure and grow the sizes that you want also. Pumpkins come in every size and shape imaginable. Here in the U.S., the record for the largest pumpkin is 2,560 pounds, and the world record is 2,702 pounds.
Pumpkins need room, because the vines can extend 10 feet or more. If you are growing in a raised bed, then, be prepared for them to creep into the lawn.
Growing pumpkins is not for the faint of heart. They can have a number of disease and insect issues throughout the growing season, and you need to scout your patch on a regular basis. Pumpkins are not a “set it and forget it” crop.
The No. 1 disease issue you’ll have is powdery mildew, but be sure and grow those cultivars that are promoted as having some resistance to powdery mildew.
Downy mildew is another disease that is so serious disease that there is a map highlighting where it is first spotted in the U.S.
The main insect culprits are cucumber beetles and squash bugs, and it’s easier to treat these when they are first spotted.
If you are growing pumpkins for the first time, try and find those with some disease resistance, such as Cargo, Jack of Hearts, and Gladiator. Be sure and add some that aren’t orange to your garden this summer, also including Baby Bear, Moonshine, and Triamble.
Some of the cultivars are generally thought of as ornamental, because they don’t have much flesh inside the fruit. If you want to grow them for edibility, look for cultivars that are marketed as such.
Harvest fruits when the fruit is fully grown and colored. Once the fruit is mature, insects will also know that, so be sure and harvest when they’re done.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
