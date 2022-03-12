Anxiety has always played a part in my life, but I don’t think I noticed it until becoming a mom.
It impacts interpreting cries.
Is that a sad cry, hurt cry, mad cry, or I just need my mama cry?
I worried about sleep schedules, meeting milestones, and losing that crusty little stuffed hippo both of our boys loved toting around everywhere.
Then, there comes a time when what’s that? There’s nothing to worry about. It’s that moment I like to do a little thing called the worry that I don’t have anything to worry about dance.
We’ve all been there. It’s not just me, right?
Without that thing to worry about, what will occupy the mind space dedicated to that thing? And you know the thing. The thing that’s not one thing. It’s a lot of things. It can change from day to day, year to year, crisis to crisis, grade school to high school, school crushes to dating, high school to college.
In the middle of the day/year/crisis, I say a familiar thing. A string of words I repeat and promise to never utter again. They follow me around like the 10 (ok ... 15) pounds I can’t seem to lose.
What are the words?
“If I can just get through (fill in the blank), everything will be fine.”
“If I can make it through fifth-grade math homework ...”
“If I can make it through him driving without having a heart attack waiting for him to get home ...”
“If I can make it through watching helplessly as he experiences his first heartbreak, professional setback, second heartbreak, etc”
I don’t rescue. I want to. I want to with every single cell of my being. But I know better.
He must go through all the unpleasant things and feel the feelings. This is also an exercise in managing my own emotions. If you think it stinks going through those unfun passages of life, it’s darn near torture witnessing your kids go through the same.
After the aforementioned crisis, I usually make a few half-hearted promises, such as ...
“Next year, I’m starting my taxes in January” … or … “If I make it to this meeting on time, I’ll never — ever — be late ever again” … or … “I will not offer my opinion unless he asks. I will listen instead of talking” … or my personal favorite … “I’m waking up an hour early to go to the gym every day.”
But who has time for an early-morning gym session when you’ve stayed up late scrolling through TikTok learning new recipes for a diet you are starting Monday ... Wednesday at the latest? Only it was a waste of time because once I realized the only thing you could eat is meat on that diet. I vetoed the keto.
No matter how trivial, any crisis deserves (and receives) my full attention. It does not matter if it’s 2 a.m. In fact, my brain prefers those early-morning wake-up calls, especially if it’s something I forgot about.
“Did I finish Jackson’s FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)?! I’m positive I did. It was before Christmas. Did I get the confirmation email?”
I must immediately deal with the crisis no matter that I’m foggy from lack of sleep. I just need to wake up, face it and get through it. On the other side is a nap, a new outfit, a good book, or a snack.
When I put out the most dangerous worry fire, it’s not long before another sparks. It’s like a windmill … like life.
The older I get and the older my children get, I’ve learned that the things you think you’ll never survive just leave a small scar. A scar is simply an extra layer of emotional armor to help you appreciate the positive moments that always outnumber the negative.
And speaking of positive, besides sending funny memes and starting diets that I’ll never finish, I’ve finally found something else I’m good at … worry…who knew.
Have comments? E-mail
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
