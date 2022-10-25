The fall is one of the best times to get your soil sampled.
You’ll have plenty of time to add any amendments and for them to take effect before the next growing season.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:21 pm
A lot of us have clay, but it can hold on to nutrients quite well.
When tested, it will normally be high or have adequate amounts of phosphorus and potassium.
A soil test gives you blunt directions of what type of fertilizers to use and when to apply them. Your soil may not be lacking in potassium, but you might always add a potash fertilizer to your garden. This is basically wasting money or throwing it on the garden. It’s best to only apply what you need, because the plants can only take up so much.
Having your soil tested is simple. It should represent the entire area that you are focusing on.
If your garden is 80-by-100, then your soil sample should be a collection of the entire garden area. You’ll need to pull 10 random samples from that entire garden and put them all in the same bucket. Mix up all the soil and you have your official soil sample.
It’s a good idea to zig-zag around the garden until you have enough samples. You will usually pull soil from the top six inches since most roots are growing in the top six inches. The most common tool is a shovel, but we also have soil probes that offices will loan out.
It’s easiest to make a v-shaped cut into the soil and collect a one-inch strip from the center of that sample. Your sample will look like a rectangle since it will be one inch wide and six inches deep.
Certain plants have very specific pH requirements, such as blueberries. If you have failed in growing blueberries, then I would guess that your pH was too high. They prefer a very acidic soil, and they’ll need an amendment to drop the pH down to what they need.
Lime is not a friend to blueberries since it will raise the pH. I see gardeners applying lime every fall, when in reality most may not even need to be liming in the first place. We should only be liming when our soil test shows that we need to amend it with lime.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
