Week 1
Aug. 19
at Antioch
Breakdown: The Blue Devils rolled to a 50-6 win over the visiting Bears in last season's opener. Antioch was winless a year ago, scoring single-figure points in eight of those 10 contests and being outscored by a combined margin of 434-73.
Week 2
Aug. 26
at Wilson Central
Breakdown: One of the Blue Devils' two losses last season was a 17-13 setback at Wilson Central. The Wildcats went on to post a 6-5 record, reaching the Class 5A playoffs before suffering a 34-14 loss at eventual state runner-up Page in its postseason opener.
Week 3
Sept. 2
vs. Cookeville (Region 3-6A opener)
Breakdown: The Blue Devils claimed a 21-14 win at Cookeville to open region play last season. The Cavaliers mustered just one win in 2021, a 42-0 victory over visiting Livingston Academy. Cookeville's next-closest contests were the loss to Lebanon and another 21-14 setback against visiting Warren County.
Week 4
Sept. 9
vs. Siegel
Breakdown: The Blue Devils captured a 28-21 win at Siegel last season. That was actually the lone non-region loss for the Stars, who finished 4-6 overall but 0-5 in Region 4-5A play. Siegel had five games decided by single-figure margins in 2021.
Week 5
Sept. 16
at Coffee County (3-6A contest)
Breakdown: The Blue Devils claimed a 28-14 win over the visiting Red Raiders last season. Coffee County went on to finish 5-6, reaching the Class 6A playoffs before suffering a 22-7 loss at Riverdale in its postseason opener.
Week 6
Sept. 23
vs. Lincoln County
Breakdown: The Blue Devils rolled to a 42-13 win at Lincoln County a year ago. The Falcons struggled to a 1-9 record, with their lone win coming by a 21-20 score at Spring Hill. Lincoln County's nine losses all came by 24 points or more.
Week 7
Sept. 30
at Shelbyville (3-6A contest)
Breakdown: In last season's meeting, the Blue Devils rolled to a 30-8 win over the visiting Eagles. Shelbyville finished 5-7, capturing a 23-21 win over Rockvale in its 6A playoff opener before suffering a 56-6 loss to eventual state champion Oakland in the second round.
Week 8
Oct. 6 (Thursday game)
at Mt. Juliet
Breakdown: The Blue Devils dominated play in a 35-0 win over the visiting Golden Bears last October. After winning its first six games, Mt. Juliet dropped its final five contests last season, dropping a 30-10 contest at Columbia in its Class 5A playoff opener.
Week 10
Oct. 21
at Gallatin
Breakdown: The Blue Devils posted their second of three consecutive shutouts with a 14-0 win over the visiting Green Wave last season. Gallatin finished 5-6, winning its playoff opener (24-7 at Smyrna) before suffering a 28-0 loss at Hendersonville in the second round of the 6A playoffs.
Week 11
Oct. 28
vs. Warren County (3-6A contest)
Breakdown: The Blue Devils rolled to a 42-0 win at Warren County in last season's regular-season finale. Thanks to a 21-14 win at Cookeville (which was the Pioneers' lone victory last season), Warren County qualified for the playoffs, suffering a 49-0 loss at Oakland in its playoff opener.
