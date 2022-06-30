Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.