Throughout this week, elevated temperatures have affected school activities, and heat index values have climbed to more than 100 degrees.
However, the sweltering temperatures haven’t stopped people from going to the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
“We’ve had no heat-related incidents,” Wilson County Promotions President Randall Clemons said. “It has not affected (attendance). We have done a lot to prepare for (the heat).”
The preparations for the heat wave include efforts by organizations represented at the fair, and efforts by the fair itself.
“We have Immanuel Baptist Church giving away free water,” Clemons said. “Wilson Bank & Trust is giving away popsicles. (Wednesday night) the Department of Agriculture is giving away watermelon. The carnival has set up 15 cooling stations. We have misting fans.”
Beyond the open doors of the Pick Tennessee building, cups of watermelon were being handed out to sweaty fairgoers on Wednesday night.
“People are coming in to get the watermelon and then sitting down to enjoy whatever demonstration is going on, just to get a little rest,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture representative Rachel Sullivan said.
Volunteers had to bring extra fans into the building because of the heat.
“It’s kind of gotten our attention,” Sullivan said. “We’re trying to stay hydrated more and are making sure our volunteers stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water and getting plenty of rest.”
Beneath the awning of a cart taken from Opryland, Joe Hodges and Tommy Skeen sold Coke and bottled water.
“With this hot weather, we can’t get them cold fast enough,” Hodges said.
There were 15 bags of ice poured to keep the drinks cool.
“A lot of people want to lay down in it,” Hodges said, gesturing to the ice. “The water does good. The Cokes don’t sell as much as the waters. When it’s hot, we really sell (the waters).”
Taylor Tomlinson and the others working in the giant iced tea tent were keeping cool with fans and by sipping on iced teas of their own.
“We’ve been very busy, not astronomically busier than other years, but we’ve been very busy,” Tomlinson said. “There’s been a lot of refills. A lot of people want extra ice in their drinks to make sure their drink’s really cold.”
Jennifer Johnson and Gloria Haley were cooling off with lemonades as they walked around the fair.
“It’s been years ... it was around 2006, the last time I remember it being this hot,” Johnson said. “We’ve been hydrating, (drinking) lemonade and water and finding the shade. They have tours in Fiddlers Grove that are air conditioned. We spent about 30 minutes in there. We learned all about the telephones.”
Johnson and Haley kept an eye out for free ways to beat the heat.
“That was our first stop when we came out (of Fiddlers Grove),” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘Lets find Immanuel Baptist. They have free iced waters.’ ”
Immanuel Baptist deacon Scott Jenkins was at his church’s booth giving away free bottles of water to help keep people hydrated.
“I’m guessing we’ve given out around 60,000 bottles as of (Tuesday) night,” Jenkins said. “It’s worth (being out in the heat) to put a smile on somebody’s face for a little while.”
