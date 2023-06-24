As a tripleheader race weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway enters into its second day, excitement is building for Sunday evening’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
The weekend kicked off last night with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and continues today with the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are already sold out for tomorrow’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at 6 p.m.
“Selling out the Sunday race is a huge accomplishment,” Nashville Superspeedway Communications Director Alan George said.
Chase Elliott won last year’s race and is back amongst the competition this year.
This is the third consecutive year that the Nashville Superspeedway has participated in the NASCAR Cup series since returning. The Superspeedway had previously not participated in the NASCAR Cup series since the 2011 season.
“We are so appreciative of NASCAR nation supporting Nashville Superspeedway return to the NASCAR Cup Series, and the buzz around this year’s Ally 400 has been tremendous,” Nashville Superspeedway Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Greci conveyed in a press release. “The sellout for Sunday’s race confirms our position as one of Nashville’s leading sports and entertainment destinations, and we look forward to an amazing race on Sunday as NASCAR’s best drivers take the green flag in the Ally 400.”
There are a many new features for this year’s Ally 400 race, including efforts by the Nashville Superspeedway to help guests cope with the temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s this weekend. There will be misting fans throughout the track, located on the lower-level concourse, premium plus level, second-level concourse, Turn 4 infield area and fan zone. There will also be six misting tents located throughout the main concourse, fan zone and main gate. Two shade tent stations and two misting fans will also be available behind the auxiliary grandstands.
To combat dehydration, there will be complimentary WaterMonster hydration systems in the fan zone and complimentary Quench Buggy water stations in the lower concourse.
Parking at the Speedway will be free, and there will be efforts to control traffic.
“We have a detailed ingress and egress traffic plan,” George — who indicated the the most exciting aspects of the weekend events are guitars and fast cars — said.
To help guests prepare for their trip to the Speedway this weekend, the Nashville Superspeedway has provided a Know Before You Go guide on its website. It includes Speedway policies for the track, camping area and general Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) policies.
The guide advises guests to arrive early to beat the rush into the grandstands and to have their allowed bags ready to be inspected upon entry. Each guest is allowed one clear bag or backpack. Guests are also allowed to bring one clutch or fanny pack.
