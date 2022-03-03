Andrea Lynn Cluck, 55, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 27, 2022, in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Minnie Cluck.
Andrea is survived by: her husband of 36 years, Brian Cluck; son, Aaron Cluck (and his wife, Ciera); daughter, Hannah Burkhart (and her husband, Jeremy); parents, Jerry Lee Roberts and Donna Faye Coffman; brother, Jason Roberts (and his wife, Erin); sisters, Christina Zimmerman (and her husband, Tony), Regina Shane (and her husband, Patrick); father-in-law, Lanny Cluck (and his wife, Cynthia); brothers-in-law, Van Cluck (and his wife, Janet), Brad Cluck (and his wife, Corrie); along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
She was a 1984 graduate of Macon County High School, a pharmacy tech with the Kroger Company in Mt. Juliet and a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Andrea had many names, “Pooh” to her husband, “Woman” to the extended family, and “Mama” to her children. She was a mama to everyone. Her “Mamaing” was based on her deep Christian beliefs. She wanted everyone to do what was right. You always knew where she stood.
Proverbs 31:10-31 describes her better than anyone ever could. She was truly a virtuous woman. Strength and dignity were her clothing. Never did she want the spotlight to be on her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ. Tim Parrish & Rob Long will officiate the service.
A private, family, graveside service will be held in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrea’s memory to Healing Hands International (by mailing those to 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211),
Church of Christ Disaster Relief (410 Allied Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211),
Sherry’s Hope (110 Babb Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087), or Run4Water (care of Greg Armstrong, Friendship Christian School, 5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087).
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
