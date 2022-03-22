Angela “Angel” Hornsby, 42, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
The funeral service, conducted by William Cole, is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Angela Dawn Hornsby was born in Lebanon to Janice Pedigo Adkins and Lewis Richard Adkins.
She loved spending time with family, shopping, baking, doing her makeup, making crafts, loved watching murder documentaries, and doing laundry.
Angela loved the Lord and her Baptist faith.
Before she was disabled, she worked at Elmcroft as a caregiver.
She is survived by: her mother, Janice Pedigo Pierce; daughters, DeAnna (Decota Vetetoe) Hornsby, Lacee Hornsby; grandchildren, Blayne Pierce, Alana Hornsby; grand-dog, Penny Pierce; siblings, Dwayne (Letrinia) Garner, David (Jan) Adkins, Anita Adkins Moore, James (Tabitha) Pierce, Heath Pierce, Chesslee Porter; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles, Debbie Pedigo (Michael) Hawkes, Larry (Tammy) Pedigo, Gary (Joanne) Pedigo.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Richard Adkins; step-father, Scott Pierce; and grandparents, Bobbie Pedigo (James) Woods, Virgil and Corrine Adkins, and Cordell Pedigo.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to assist with funeral expenses directly to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
