Angela Crook passed away on Oct. 18, 2021, at age 49.
The funeral service, conducted by Kevin White, is 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Troy Randolph, Dylan Edmondson, Shane Flatt, George Hudson and Justin Jones.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m.
Angela Dawn Crook was born in Murfreesboro to Valerie Love and Robert Qualls.
She enjoyed spending time in Pigeon Forge and being with her dachshund, Tucker.
She is survived by: her daughters, Amber Jacobs, Ashley (Troy) Randolph, Karleigh Crook; boyfriend, Jimmy “Jimbo” Flatt; grandchildren Aleigha Doyle, Levi Randloph, Victoria Harn; mother, Valerie (William “W.B.”) Stacey; sisters, Heather (George Hudson) Qualls, Katherine Stanifer; nephew, Dylan Edmondson; and special companion, Tucker.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Robert Qualls; aunt, Deborah Nelson; and grandparents, Ruth and James Qualls, and Alma and Hubert Rummage.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
