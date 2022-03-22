Angela Lynn Pettross Martin, 57, of Lebanon, and formerly of Carthage, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Carl and Athalene Woodard, and her paternal grandparents, Leon and Agnes Pettross.
She is survived by: her husband of almost 30 years, Zach Martin; parents, Glenn and Nancy Pettross; son, Andrew (Macey) Martin; daughter, Anna Leigh Martin; grandson, Barrett Lee Martin; brother, Lee (Elizabeth) Pettross; father-in-law, Pat (Barbara) Martin; mother-in-law, Edna Katherine Schubeck; sister-in-law, Mandy (Clarke) Goodrich; brother-in-law, Matt Martin; nieces, Rachel (Ben) Salstrand, Rebecca Pettross; nephew, Caleb Pettross; and numerous other loving family, friends and co-workers.
Angie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a 1983 graduate of Smith
County High School.
She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University and was an administrative assistant with the department of transportation for the state of Tennessee for 33 years, serving under six commissioners and five governors.
Angie loved decorating, antiquing, flowers and red birds.
Spending time with her family and at the beach were her favorite past times.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. A private family interment will follow.
Pastor Jeff Pratt and Darrin Reynolds will officiate.
Pallbearers will be William Porter, Mark Thompson, Gary Yarbrough, Jim McDowell, Derek Southworth and Glenn Schroeder.
Honorary pallbearers are John Schroeder, Clay Bright, Joe Galbato and Paul Deggs.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Donations will be accepted by funeral home staff at the visitation and service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
