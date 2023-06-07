Anita Bryan Farmer, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on June 4, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was born in Wilson County on Dec. 11, 1951, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Bryan and Hattie Lou Bryan.
She was a 1969 graduate of Lebanon High School and Middle Tennessee State University.
She was registered nurse for 50 years. She began her career at McFarland Hospital and moved to University Medical Center, working through several ownership changes, and retired from Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in 2022.
She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and Lebanon Golf and Country Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Woodard Hankins Bryan.
She is survived by: her husband of 41 years, Glenn Farmer; two children, Patrick Lee Farmer, Lauren (Josh) Lee; granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Lee; aunt, Mary Hightower; brother-in-law, Lynn Farmer; and special friends, Kim and Cody Bryan (along with their daughters, Anna Grace, Sadie and Emmy).
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from College Hills Church of Christ (located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon), with Kevin Owen and Johnny Markham officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Cody Bryan, Greg Hall, Jimmy Comer, Tracy Hay, Colin DeFevers and Gary McFarland.
Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo and Thursday 11 a.m. until service time at College Hills Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to “Anita’s Grandkids” c/o Pinnacle Bank for her grandchildren.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
