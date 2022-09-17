Anita Whitfield passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at age 78.
Anita Whitfield passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at age 78.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Anita Stone Whitfield was born in Tullahoma to Mildred Evans Stone and Hollis Stone.
Her people skills were on full display at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, where she worked at the front desk.
She enjoyed thrift stores, gardening, gospel music and the years that she owned Nita’a Hallmark on the square.
She is survived by her son, Kyle (Elizabeth “Liz”) Whitfield, and brother, Dan (Donna) Stone.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Joe Whitfield; son, Dallus Whitfield; and parents, Mildred and Hollis Stone.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
