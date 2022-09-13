Ann Baker Sloan

Funeral service for Ann Baker Sloan will be held a 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rodney Duckett and Gary McCaleb officiating. Interment will be held in Leeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mrs. Sloan, 88, of the Leeville community, passed away peacefully in her home in Lebanon on Sept. 10, 2022.

