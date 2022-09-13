Funeral service for Ann Baker Sloan will be held a 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rodney Duckett and Gary McCaleb officiating. Interment will be held in Leeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Sloan, 88, of the Leeville community, passed away peacefully in her home in Lebanon on Sept. 10, 2022.
Born on June 5, 1934, in Robertson County, Billie “Ann” Sloan was the daughter of William L. and Bonnie Anderson Baker.
She was a member and faithful servant of Mt Olivet Baptist Church, where she started a food pantry to help others and faithfully played piano every Sunday morning until she retired.
Prior, she was a stay-at-home mom before she volunteered as a candy striper at Vanderbilt Hospital, which she enjoyed immensely, always doing things for others.
She worked alongside her husband in their medical supply business.
After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she decided she wanted to go back to work.
She so enjoyed her years at Wilson Bank & Trust with fellow employees and customers.
She and her husband both enjoyed their retirement years, growing beautiful flowers, ferns and vegetable plants.
Her mornings were filled with Bible reading and journaling with what she said the Lord wanted for her or for what He wanted her to do that day.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 53 years, Malcolm Sloan; father, William L. Baker; mother, Bonnie Anderson Baker; father-n-law, Oplis Sloan; and mother-in-law, Eura Krantz Sloan Van Atta.
Survivors include: her four children, Bill Sloan of Lebanon, Malcolm Sloan, Jr., of Hermitage, David (Gena) Sloan of Mt. Juliet; Sharon Sloan (Victor) Jeffreys of Mt. Hope, Alabama; brother-in-law, Bobby (Nan) Sloan; and sister-in-Law, Joyce (Jack) Worrill of Knoxville. She was blessed with six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with two others on the way.
Pallbearers are Bill Sloan, Malcolm Sloan, Jr., David Sloan, Joshua Sloan, Andrew Sloan, Lance Farrar, Trey Kimbro and Victor Jeffreys.
Honorary pallbearers the Mt Olivet women’s Sunday school class and the church deacons.
A very special thank you is extended to her doctor, Brenda McFarlin, to the staff and nursing staff at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, and to Alive Hospice — including the nurses, call nurses, social worker, chaplain and all staff for the excellent care and assistance with care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Alive Hospice by mailing thoe to 205 W. High Street, suite 102, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087
The family thanks everyone for their unending thoughts and prayers.
Proverbs 3:5-6 reads, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will lead your paths.”
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
