Graveside service for Anna “Betty” Davidson Williams will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Dickson Memorial Gardens in Dickson, with Stephen White officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Mrs. Williams, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at Lebanon Health and Rehab.
Born on Dec. 16, 1931, at home in Dickson, she is the daughter of the late John B. and Doris McCoy Luther.
She owned and operated Davidson Bi-Rite in Dickson for many years.
She was a member of West Hills Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Davidson and Jack Williams, and a brother, Jack Luther.
She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Marlene Davidson; four grandchildren, Douglas (Kim) Davidson, Debbie (Red) Marlow, Cynthia (Eric) Snow, Jennifer (Derrick) Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy (Jordan) Louth, Kali Davidson, and Maddux Parker; and a brother, Thomas (Melba) Luther.
Maddux Parker is an honorary pallbearer.
Active pallbearers are Doug Davidson, Red Marlow, Jordan Louth, Eric Snow, Derrick Brooks and Jeff White.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
