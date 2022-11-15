Services for Annette Calhoun Baird, 59, will be held on Wednesday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Annette Calhoun Baird, 59, will be held on Wednesday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Valine Hicks Calhoun, and her father, Sammy B. Calhoun.
Survivors include: three children, Maurice (Latoya) Freeman of Lafayette, Saracole Baird of Lebanon, Tomika Baird of Lebanon; bonus children, Sherita Harrison, Ronnethea Bender, Brittany Clark, Antonette Crenshaw; a very devoted mother, Sarah L. Nixon; two sisters, Delores (Terrel) Hall, Janet Stevenson; two brothers, Sammy
(Andrea) Ricky of Hartsville, Mitch Jenkins of Gallatin; 11 grandkids, Ladredust Hall, Mauricionce Freeman, Javon Freeman, Maurizio Freeman, Jaston Huddleston, Edward V. Baird, Patriciona Baird, Antovi Anderson, Zekeya Anderson, KeJuan Cason, Somarion Keeley; one devoted niece, Courtney (Maxwell) Carter of Lebanon; two devoted nephews, Cedrick (Crystal) Hall, Freddie Atzimba Hall; very devoted friends, Cherly Neal, Cecilla Beasley, Marcella Burnley, Alfred Randolph (better known as Juicy), Jackie Odom, Stacy Dinard; along with many more friends and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.