Annette Hunter Mitchell, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

She is preceded in death by: his parents, Paul and Geneva Hunter; husband, Charles Edward Mitchell; twin sister, Paulette Hunter; and sister, Terri Lynne Morton.

