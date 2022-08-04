Annette Hunter Mitchell, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She is preceded in death by: his parents, Paul and Geneva Hunter; husband, Charles Edward Mitchell; twin sister, Paulette Hunter; and sister, Terri Lynne Morton.
She is survived by: sons, Chris (Tara) Mitchell, Mark (Heather) Mitchell; sisters, Carolyn (Paul Wilson) Swain, Cynthia Smith; grandchildren, Jack Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell, Mattie Kate Mitchell, Eliza Grace Mitchell, Grady Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Margaret Tomlinson, Debbie Mitchell; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Annette was the true definition of a strong, classy, southern lady.
She was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.
The daughter of a dairy farmer, she was passionate about agriculture and was active in 4-H, cheerleading and enjoyed participating in beauty pageants.
She was a member of Berea Church of Christ and worked more than 45 years at numerous car dealerships, which included Beaman, Porter Pontiac, Cunningham Motors, HBC Automotive and Newton Nissan, from which she retired.
Annette was a loving wife and mother, fantastic grandmother, devoted sister and a life-long friend to many.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Partlow Funeral Chapel, in the Partee House. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Berea Church of Christ, located at 50 Berea Church Rd. in Lebanon. Visitation will be held one hour prior to
the service at the church. Todd Elliott and Kevin White will officiate, and interment will follow in Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Mitchell, Mark Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, Eliza Grace Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell, Grady Mitchell, Mattie Kate Mitchell and Bob Morton.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews, Jo Smith, Chris Woodard, Carol Pendelton, the Juliettes, Mary (Carl) Kelly, Karen (Glenn) Schoffner, Patsy (Jerry) McDonald, Darlene (Paul) Dickens, Sherry (Jerry) Adams, Sharron Reed, Betty Jean Rice and Jack Lohman.
