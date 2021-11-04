Services for Annette Walker, 68, will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at 40th Avenue Church of Christ.
Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Temperature checks and mask requirement will be strictly enforced.
She is preceded in death by her parents — Charles and Alberta “Seay” Walker — and her brothers, Charles Stephany and James Harold Walker.
Survivors include: her sons, Terrance Maurice (Tenielle) Buchanan, Melvin Edward Buchanan; grandchildren Mason Buchanan, Madison Buchanan; devoted brother, Robert A. Kalanu (Marilyn) Walker; sister, Nellie Janna (Harvey Fisher, Jr.) Bowman; sisters-in-law, Jacques B. Walker, Thelma Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher; devoted nephews, Roderic (Latika) Armstrong, Wallace Bowman II, Charles C. Walker, James D. (Tatiana) Walker, M. Tito (Casey) Walker, Torian C. Walker, Kalanu B. Walker; devoted nieces, Tracey Benton, Nicole Benton, Shannon Benton-Hamilton, Marichelle (Anthony) Angeles, Kimwa L. Walker, Kimberly E. Walker; devoted cousins, Shirley Jobe, Christine Beasley, Clarence (Thelma) Seay, Damon (Heironya Frazier) Walker, Kevin Walker, Rodney (Keisha) Walker, and others; devoted church family, Ruth Beaman, Geraldine Johnson, Mary Johnson, Mildred Parker, Robert (Gladys) Mason, James Waller; devoted friends, Della Woodard, Emma Strain, Deborah Warrick; and a host of other great nephews, nieces, cousins, in addition to other family and church-family members.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117.
