Annie Evelyn Williams, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by: her children, Jacqueline Williams Ferguson, Cynthia Regina (Jack) Wilson; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Simmons, Mattie McKnight, Della Simmons, Carolyn (Paul) McKnight; aunt, Rebecca Overall; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Drive-through visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Hellum Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro.
Family visitation will be held on Friday from noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at Bradley Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Milton.
Minister Joe Randolph, Jr., will be the eulogist, and the officiant will be pastor Mario Halmon.
Interment will be held at Jane Martin Cemetery in Lascassas.
Hellum Funeral Home in Murfreesboro was entrusted with the arrangements.
