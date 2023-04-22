Services for Annie Margaret Patton Vaughn, 82, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Green Grove Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Green Grove Cemetery.
She was proceeded in death by: her parents, J.C. Patton Sr., and Henrie Ester; son, Charles E. Vaughn Jr.; and sisters, Mary Virginia Patton Williams, Mamie Frezena Patton Polk and Vivian Battle Moreland.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Vickie (Ron) Thompson; loving and devoted grandsons, Nicholas Thompson, Tee (Stephanie) Thompson; god-granddaughter, Alana Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Trey Thompson, Tyla Thompson; brother, J.C. (Carrie) Patton, Jr.; devoted nieces, Frezena (Lamont) Claybrooks, Alfreda (James) Cotton, Jackie (Elder Mackie) Morton, Hattie (Lemon) Shaw, Karen (Sam) McClain, Sharon (Derrick) Lewis; devoted nephews: Larry Williams, Carl Williams, Frank (Lori) Polk, Charles (Jackie) Williams, Alexander Perkins; devoted nieces, Joyce Battle, Gala (Rick) Murray; devoted friends, Mary Anderson, Marie Ogilvie, Maggie Morrison, Jackie Lytle; play grandson, La’Darrius Drain; along with a host of other nieces, other nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to purchase puzzle books, search-a-word, etc., and bring those to the visitation. They will be distributed to local nursing facilities in Miss Annie’s memory.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
