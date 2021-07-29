POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, July 29
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will have a special called meeting at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Lebanon Work Session
Lebanon officials will hold a work session for the purpose of a flood mitigation discussion and to review the August 3 city council meeting agenda in the Town Meeting Hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
Watertown Historic Preservation Commission
The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet at the Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown at 6 p.m.
Monday, August 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Lebanon Public Hearing
A public hearing on amendments to the Future Land Use Plan, South Hartmann Gateway Overlay and Official Zoning Atlas will be held in the Town Meeting Hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5:55 p.m., just before the City Council meeting.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.
Monday, August 16
Wilson County Commissioners
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Friday, August 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.