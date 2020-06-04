POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, June 4
Health & Educational Facilities Board
Wilson County’s Health & Educational Facilities Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic & Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
CANCELLED: Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, with commissioners having the option to participate electronically. The public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Friday, June 5
Wilson County Road Commission/Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the Road Commission office on 970 Tennessee Boulevard, immediately followed by an Urban Type Public Facilities Board meeting.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic special called meeting at 12:30 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Monday, June 8
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, June 9
Wilson County Development & Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Development & Tourism Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room.
Monday, June 15
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a regular called meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Wilson County Steering/Minutes Committees
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, followed by the Wilson County Minutes Committee at 6:50 p.m. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Tuesday, June 16
Watertown Planning Commission
The Watertown Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
