POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will have a regular scheduled city council meeting at the Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at the the Upton Heights Administration Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Lebanon Board of Zoning and Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
