POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, April 2CANCELED: Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
CANCELED: JECDB Executive Committee
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way Suite 202 in Lebanon.
Monday, April 6Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, April 7Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called city council meeting electronically at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting will be placed on the city’s Facebook page within two to three hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Thursday, April 9Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, located at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, April 16Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
