POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Joint Economic and CDB Executive Committee

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.

Lebanon Airport Commission

The City of Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.

Wilson County Education Committee

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following animal control’s conclusion.

Wilson County Minutes Committee

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the education committee’s conclusion.

Wilson County Steering Committee

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the minutes committee’s conclusion.

Wilson County Budget Committee

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon following the steering committee’s conclusion.

Friday, Aug. 6

Wilson County Road Commission

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd, Lebanon, at 9 a.m.

Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board

The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon after the Road Commission meeting concludes.

Monday, Aug. 9

Mt. Juliet City Commission Public Hearing

Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a public hearing in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Wilson County Election Commission

The Wilson County Election Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting at the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon at 7 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

Wilson County Commissioners

The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.

Friday, August 20

Wilson County Planning Commission

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, at 6 p.m.

