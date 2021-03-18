PEOPLE’S Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, March 18
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning and Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Room at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Wilson County Legislative Ad Hoc Committee
The Wilson County Legislative Ad Hoc Committee will gather at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Friday, March 19
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Room on the second floor at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St.
Monday, March 22
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N Mt. Juliet Road. Prior to the meeting a public hearing will be held. For more info visit https://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/Calendar.
Tuesday, March 23
Watertown Historic Preservation Committee
The Watertown Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be held electronically and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.