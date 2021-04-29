POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, April 29
Wilson County Board of Education Special Called Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 4:30 in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 3
Wilson County Board of Education Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Tuesday, May 4
Wilson County Public Works Committee
The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee
The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation
The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
