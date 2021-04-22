Agenda
Thursday, April 22
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County County Judicial Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E High St., Lebanon. at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Finance Committee
The Wilson County Finance Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E High St., Lebanon. at 6 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a work session from 5:15-6 p.m., a public hearing from 6:15-6:30 p.m., and a regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., all at the Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals
The Watertown Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center.
Tuesday, April 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s Board of Directors will meet in Jones Brummett Elementary School, 1530 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon at 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Watertown Beer Board
The Watertown Beer Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center to consider premises beer permit application for Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards.
Thursday, April 29
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson Count BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 3
Wilson County Board of Education Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
