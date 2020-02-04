POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, located at 200 Aviation Way.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Election Commission Annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 10
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 11Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Feb. 24
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
