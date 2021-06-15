POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, June 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will have a recessed meeting in the Watertown Community Center, S. Statesville Ave., at 6 p.m. Last month’s meeting was recessed rather than adjourned so this is effectively a continuation.
Thursday, June 17
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Watertown Historic Preservation Commission
The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet in the Watertown Community Center at 6 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, June 28
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have a work session at city hall from 5:15 p.m.-6 p.m. to discuss the city’s systemwide parks and recreation master plan.
Monday, July 12
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session/Board Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m. The regular scheduled board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
