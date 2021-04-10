POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Monday, April 12

Wilson County Emergency Communications District 9-1-1 Board

The Wilson County Emergency Communications District 9-1-1 Board will meet for its regular session at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building at 520 Coles Ferry Pike. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Contact the Wilson County 9-1-1 Office at (615) 449-7155 for information on how to participate.

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Tuesday, April 13

Wilson County Election Commission

The Wilson County Election Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office, 203 E Main St., Lebanon.

Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee

The Wilson County Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Thursday, April 15

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have its quarterly board meeting at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend via Zoom please contact Val Kelley at 615-444-8931.

Saturday, April 17

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Monday, April 19

Lebanon Budget Recap

Lebanon Budget work sessions recap begins at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Wednesday, April 21

State of the City Address

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell will deliver his first State of the City Address from noon until 1 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, 1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20. For more information or to RSVP, email office@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Thursday, April 29

Wilson County Board of Education Work Session

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson Count BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

Monday, May 3

Wilson County Board of Education Meeting

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

