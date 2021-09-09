Thursday, Sept. 9
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Animal Control meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Education meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Minutes meeting adjourns.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 after the Steering meeting adjourns.
Friday, Sept. 10
Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board will meet in the Road Commission Office, 970 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Redistricting Committee
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet in the Commission Courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will have a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.