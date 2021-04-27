Agenda
Tuesday, April 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s Board of Directors will meet in Jones Brummett Elementary School, 1530 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon at 7:30 a.m.
AG Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at the county courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically. Anyone who wants to receive a Zoom invitation should contact Angela Fantom at angela.fantom@lebanontn.org.
Wednesday, April 28
Watertown Beer Board
The Watertown Beer Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center to consider premises beer permit application for Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards.
Lebanon City Council Budget Recap
The Lebanon City Council will have a budget recap work session in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Wilson County Board of Education Special Called Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 4:30 in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 3
Wilson County Board of Education Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Thursday, May 13
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Presentation
The presentation will be made before the city council in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
