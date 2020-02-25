POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, March 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 3
Law Enforcement and Public Works Committees
The Wilson County Commission’s Law Enforcement Committee and Public Works Committee will meet jointly at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, March 5
JECDB Executive Committee
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
Thursday, March 12
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
